Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Increased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 1,808,182 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,324 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 789,329 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 34,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

