Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sprott to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.52%.

SII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

