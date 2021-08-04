Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.870-2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.87-2.00 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

