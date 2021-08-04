Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Square reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.97.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. Square has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

