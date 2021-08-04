Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 84,220 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

