Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $832,000 Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.