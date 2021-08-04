Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $803,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,947,000 after acquiring an additional 680,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54.

