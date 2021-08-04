Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $860,000 in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $360.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

