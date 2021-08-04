Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.47% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

