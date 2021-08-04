SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

