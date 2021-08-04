SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.46.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

