Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.32

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$60.32 and last traded at C$60.26, with a volume of 36151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.58.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

