State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 10,055 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

