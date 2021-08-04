State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 236.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.36.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

