State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 648.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,439 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.76 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

