State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,164 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

