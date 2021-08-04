State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,692,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Lear by 275.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 153,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

