State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,621,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 621,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

