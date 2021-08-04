State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $795,000 Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of CXP opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

