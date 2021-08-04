State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,978,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

WH stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

