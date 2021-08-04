State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

