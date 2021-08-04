State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Capri were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRI opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

