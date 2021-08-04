State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 72,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

