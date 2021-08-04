State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.55.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $238.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.57. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

