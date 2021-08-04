Stewart Fisher Sells 18,104 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,381,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,135,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 317,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 160.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.