Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $886.48. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,305. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $876.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

