Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 368 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. 137,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.