Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. 1,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

