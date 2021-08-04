Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

TD opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.