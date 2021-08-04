Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. Stryker posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $263.29. 48,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

