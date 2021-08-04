Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

NYSE INN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 773,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $910.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

