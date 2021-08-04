SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SXC. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

