SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issues Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.
SPWR traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 172,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,700. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
