SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issues Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

SPWR traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 172,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,700. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

