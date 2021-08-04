Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

