Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.