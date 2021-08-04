sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $227.03 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.64 or 0.00832892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00094369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043030 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 225,971,540 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

