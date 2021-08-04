SVB Leerink Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 172,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

