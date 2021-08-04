Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

