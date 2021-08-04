Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

SYRS stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

