Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00363001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,801,135 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

