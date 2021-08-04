Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $211.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $159.86 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 243,905 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

