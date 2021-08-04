Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00. Approximately 1,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 664,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.67.

Specifically, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

