Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

SKT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,393. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

