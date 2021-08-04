Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $263.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

