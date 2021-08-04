Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

TARS opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $482.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956 in the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

