Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $242.65. 2,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,381. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $242.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

