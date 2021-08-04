Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. 19,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

