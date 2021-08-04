Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,381. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.