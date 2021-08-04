Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,381. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10.

