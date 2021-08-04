Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.40. The company had a trading volume of 335,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.