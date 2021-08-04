Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

